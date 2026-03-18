Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting death of William & Mary football player: Docs

NORFOLK, Va. — The man charged in the 2019 shooting death of a 19-year-old William & Mary football player pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office.

Kri'Shawn Beamon was initially facing charges for one count of second-degree murder, one count of robbery, and two counts of use of firearm in commission of felony. These charges were reduced as a part of the plea agreement that Beamon entered, according to court documents.

Beamon pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana, over 1/2 ounce but not over 5 pounds, according to court documents. The plea agreement states that the active portion of Beamon’s sentence will not be more than six years and four months.

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Court documents say Beamon and Evans met in Norfolk for a “drug transaction” the night of the shooting on March 21, 2019. Police say the shooting took place in the 800 Block of West 43rd Street around 11:50 p.m. Nate Evans was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Kri’Shawn Beamon’s guilty plea comes after a long and tortured seven years in the investigation and prosecution of this case, including two trials for Mr. Beamon’s codefendant, the triggerman in this homicide,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “I grieve for Mr. Evans and his family, and while I respect their right to disagree with this plea, I have a responsibility to the community to look with a cold eye at the weaknesses in the evidence and to make an offer that ensures a homicide conviction and the safety of the community. I take no pleasure in it, but it is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Beamon’s sentencing is set for Sept. 4.

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