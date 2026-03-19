One week later, everything we know about the deadly shooting at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — Its been a week since the deadly shooting at Old Dominion University; a tragic incident that shocked the community, left a U.S. Army officer dead and prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved.

What happened

FBI leading investigation into deadly shooting at ODU

On March 12, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh went into Constant Hall and entered an ROTC classroom. He pulled out a gun, yelled out the common Muslim phrase "Allahu Akbar," and opened fire on the class, according to the FBI. ROTC Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed and two others were injured — the students in the classroom then subdued and killed Jalloh.

One victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Thursday afternoon in critical condition, and another was released after a brief visit to Sentara Independence. The critical patient's condition was upgraded to fair on Friday morning, per a Sentara spokesperson.

This incident put ODU's campus under lockdown as emergency personnel responded.

"Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols," the message sent to ODU students at 10:48 a.m. read. "Emergency personnel are responding."

The "all-clear" alert was later issued at 12:05 p.m.

What we know about the shooter

ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh re-enrolled at ODU under Virginia law that bans criminal history questions on college applications

Jalloh was a former member of the Virginia National Guard. In October 2016, he pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which was referred to as "ISIL" at the time. He was sentenced to serve 11 years in federal prison. Jalloh was later released from federal custody on Dec. 23, 2024, after completing a drug treatment program.

Jalloh first enrolled at ODU in fall 2006 and attended through spring 2013. He was a current student at the time of the attack, having enrolled in an online course for the spring 2026 semester. Under Virginia law, public universities cannot ask about criminal history on their own applications. Even if a student voluntarily discloses a criminal past on a third-party application, such as the Common App, the school can not use that information alone to deny them admission.

In a written statement to News 3, an ODU spokesperson said the university had no prior knowledge of Jalloh's criminal history.

Remembering Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Friends remember fallen ODU ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Friends and former classmates of Shah say they are still struggling to process the loss of a man they describe as a dedicated leader, mentor and friend.

Shah was a native of Staunton, Virginia. He enlisted in the Army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and later enrolled at Old Dominion University, where he earned his commission as an officer in 2007 with a degree in sociology and a minor in military science.

During his military career, Shah logged more than 1,200 flight hours in three different aircrafts and completed more than 600 combat flight hours as an Army aviator, according to his ODU profile. He also earned an MBA from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas.

His awards included the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

Friends say returning to ODU to teach and mentor cadets was something Shah had talked about for years.

“Life is so short… you need to tell your loved ones you love them while you still can,” said Aerock Parinas, who met Shah through the ROTC program nearly two decades ago.

Carlos Ortiz said the tragedy has been especially difficult to understand given Shah’s long military career and the fact that he was nearing retirement.

“He was so close to the finish line… about to retire… just start the next chapter,” Ortiz said. “You’re not supposed to go to war… come home where you’re safe… and die like that.”

The community's reaction

Neighbors raise money for ODU shooting victim's family as campus memorial grows

A memorial at Constant Hall built up over the weekend following the shooting. It continued to grow with people adding flowers and words of gratitude to Shah and his class.

In Chesapeake, Shah's neighbors raised over $68,000 to support his family, as of Thursday, calling Shah "a cherished member of our neighborhood."

Some local business owners said offering small gestures of support is one way they can help the Monarch community during a difficult time.

Virginia leaders' reaction

Rep. Bobby Scott sent News 3 the following statement in the wake of the tragic event:

“I was horrified to learn of the violent tragedy that occurred at Old Dominion University this morning. I am thankful for the first responders who were able to neutralize the shooter before they could perpetrate any further violence."

“While we are still gathering the facts of the situation, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. Everyone should feel safe in their communities and students should feel safe on campus. We must do everything we can to prevent these all-too-common tragedies of gun violence.”

On social media, Rep. Jen Kiggans said she joined as a co-sponsor to H.R. 7156, dubbed the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act, in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at ODU.

Last week’s shooting at Old Dominion University that took the life of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was a devastating tragedy that never should’ve happened. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh had previously been imprisoned for his ties with ISIS. I’m proud to co-sponsor @GOPMajorityWhip’s SCAM Act to… https://t.co/w1BTJY9ncw — Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (@RepJenKiggans) March 16, 2026

The SCAM Act, if passed, would allow for denaturalization of people who are convicted of defrauding the government, associating with or aiding a foreign terrorist organization, or committing certain serious crimes such as aggravated felonies or espionage. This updated standard for denaturalization would apply to people if the relevant acts occurred within 10 years of being naturalized, and those who lose their citizenship could then be deported.

Where the investigation stands

ROTC instructor killed in ODU campus shooting; convicted felon used stolen gun sold for $100

The FBI is now leading the terrorism-related investigation into Jalloh's shooting and what may have prompted him to target this group on this campus on this day.

Federal prosecutors say the Glock 44 used in the attack was stolen, had a partially altered serial number, and was sold to Jalloh for $100 — raising new questions about gun trafficking. Kenya Chapman, of Smithfield, is accused of selling Jalloh the gun.

Jalloh reportedly told Chapman that he wanted the weapon for protection while working as a delivery driver.

Chapman faces charges for making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement causing a federally licensed dealer to maintain false records and engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, according to a court document obtained by News 3. He will attend a preliminary hearing on Thursday, which will determine his plea to these charges.

Honoring the life of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

A funeral viewing and celebration of life for Shah have been set for March 21 and 22, according to an obituary posted on Presidential Funeral Services' website.

"In place of flowers, the family invites those who wish to honor LTC Brandon Shah, to contribute to the fund created in his memory."

Saturday, March 21

The funeral viewing will be held at Presidential Funeral Services at 1629 High Street, it will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the only public viewing.

Sunday, March 22

At Chartway Arena, a celebration of life for Shah will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m.

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