Dispute continues over abandoned West Neck golf course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some residents in Southern Virginia Beach feel they have just won a battle over a potential re-zoning issue, but they are anxious about what’s next.

The focus is on the “Signature at West Neck Golf Course,” which closed abruptly in 2019.

Tom Luckman, president of the West Neck Community Association said, “It’s under weeds. It needs greens and bunkers. There are people looking at it. Our goal is to have it returned to a golf course.”

In 2023, a brush fire burned about 20 acres of the land. Luckman said there have been renewed concerns after the California wildfires.

Harrison and Lear, Inc. proposed building nearly 130 houses on the site. The proposal was scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on Thursday, but the company withdrew its request.

Before that, the Virginia Beach Planning Commission noted that the proposal did not align with guidelines. Information on the agenda read:

“In Staff’s opinion, the request to rezone 198.58 acres from Conditional PD-H1 Planned Unit Development District and P-1 Preservation District to Conditional PD-H2 Planned Unit Development District (R-20 Residential District), along with a Modification of Proffers and the revocation of the Conditional Use Permit for the former golf course, does not align with the density and open space recommendations set forth in the Transition Area Design Guidelines. While Staff believes the proposal presents many positive elements, attractive high-quality design, and new recreation opportunities, the higher density and deficiency in the recommended open space has led Staff to recommend denial of this proposal.”

Thursday afternoon, Harrison and Lear provided the following statement to News 3:

“We withdrew the application for our rezoning in an effort to incorporate feedback from the City in order to best align our proposal with the goals of the City. In recognizing that this project will impact the lives and well-being of many in our community, it is imperative that we exhaust all practical possibilities to arrive at a final land plan for the former Signature golf course property (the “Property”) that reflects the collective ideas and desires of our team, the City, and the surrounding community. This feedback loop is a normal part of the rezoning process and we are committed to putting together a revised plan that best meets the needs of the City of Virginia Beach.”

Luckman said, “He can’t beat the two issues. He can’t beat the density issue, and he can’t beat the preservation issue.”

Tammy Van Dame, a nearby resident, voiced her concern that the company might re-file or that another developer could come in and build houses.

“Unfortunately withdrawing the application doesn’t really do anything for us. We’re still working under an incredible amount of stress and uncertainty,” she stated, adding, “This is peaceful, as you can see – quiet, tranquil, and we want it to remain that way.”

While neighbors say they are not opposed to change, they are wary of re-zoning, fearing it would lead to crowded land and increased traffic.

“They thought they would wait us out. They didn’t realize that 65% of us are veterans. We’ve been around, and we’re not going to be pushed around,” Luckman asserted.

Bobby Richardson, HOA president of Indian River Plantation, added, “We’re already starting to see the encroachment as the city of Virginia Beach grows. We’re saying, ‘not here; stop.’”

There is currently no update on whether Harrison and Lear might re-file.