Charges sent to grand jury for Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing ex-wife, abducting children

Virginia Beach police say a man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter, abducting his children and leading officers on a multistate chase that ended in a deadly crash is now cleared to stand trial.
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter, abducting his children and leading officers on a multistate chase that ended in a child's death is now cleared to stand trial.

Dana Plummer appeared in court Tuesday, months after being deemed not competent to stand trial. News 3 learned Plummer was reevaluated in December and later found competent.

Prosecutors allege Plummer stabbed his ex-wife and stepdaughter before abducting his three children in August 2024, triggering an Amber Alert. Authorities say the case led to a chase in Fairfax County that ended with a crash in Maryland.

Plummer’s 1-year-old daughter was killed in the crash.

Plummer is facing five misdemeanor charges and five felony charges, including three counts of abduction of a minor, aggravated malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding of a pregnant victim.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Plummer waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His charges will now be presented to a grand jury, likely later this month.

His next court date is scheduled for March 25.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

