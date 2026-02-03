Charges sent to grand jury for Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing ex-wife, abducting children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter, abducting his children and leading officers on a multistate chase that ended in a child's death is now cleared to stand trial.

Dana Plummer appeared in court Tuesday, months after being deemed not competent to stand trial. News 3 learned Plummer was reevaluated in December and later found competent.

Prosecutors allege Plummer stabbed his ex-wife and stepdaughter before abducting his three children in August 2024, triggering an Amber Alert. Authorities say the case led to a chase in Fairfax County that ended with a crash in Maryland.

Plummer’s 1-year-old daughter was killed in the crash.

Plummer is facing five misdemeanor charges and five felony charges, including three counts of abduction of a minor, aggravated malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding of a pregnant victim.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Plummer waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His charges will now be presented to a grand jury, likely later this month.

His next court date is scheduled for March 25.