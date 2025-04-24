Dana Plummer, accused of abducting his kids, stabbing ex-wife, deemed not fit to stand trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, Dana Plummer, the Navy veteran who allegedly stabbed his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter and abducted his kids, leading police on a chase into Maryland, was found not competent to stand trial.

Plummer, whose alleged actions prompted an AMBER Alert and led to the death of his 1-year-old daughter, was facing nine felony charges and four misdemeanors in Virginia Beach.

The AMBER Alert ended with Plummer leading Virginia State Police on a chase from Fairfax County over state lines, and ultimately crashing on I-495 in Maryland.

The crash left his sons seriously injured, police say, but we have not been given an update on their condition since August.

News 3 obtained military records that say Plummer had "administratively separated" from the U.S. Navy on Aug. 2 — less than two weeks before the crash. Documents show he enlisted in 2010.

An administrative separation is a way of removing service members "who are not fit" to serve, according to military news site military.com.

Documents also show that in March 2024, Plummer had multiple guns taken away from him after police said he was showing signs of paranoid schizophrenia.

Plummer's attorney, Bassel Khalaf, told a judge on Thursday that he has serious concerns about his client's competency, adding that he's taken on many cases and this one is unique.

The judge stated, "I'm going to order that Mr. Plummer attend Eastern State..."

Another competency review is scheduled for July 31.