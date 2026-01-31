757 artists and leaders take center stage during Grammy weekend in Los Angeles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 757's influence is shining bright at the Grammy Awards as Norfolk's Antonio Dowe, his company Global Music Touring, local rapper Fam-Lay, and the legendary duo Clipse head to Los Angeles for a weekend that turns Grammy season into 757 season.

Dowe is best known in Hampton Roads neighborhoods as one of the men behind the popular R&B Block Parties in Norfolk, but now I'm producing events with Billboard Magazine in Los Angeles to put Virginia artists and leaders in the spotlight during Grammy weekend.

"Partner with Billboard is a huge accolade for us as a company," Dowe said.

The panels go beyond music, even featuring the Mayor of Newport News, who'll talk about how he's using entertainment and culture to grow his city and put the region on the map with a music festival in his city planned for Memorial Day Weekend.

Dowe is also shining a light on Norfolk rapper and his R&B Block Party partner Fam-Lay, who's been at his side to spread Virginia's impact.

"Fam Lay and Jacob Marshall gonna have a conversation just about going from artists to administrator. Fam Lay has been probably the most important person in the most intricate person to my career," Dowe said.

Virginia Beach's own Clipse are heading into the Grammys with five nominations, including Album of the Year for "Let God Sort Em Out."

Dowe says this moment makes it feel like the Grammys are practically a Virginia homecoming — a monumental weekend for the entire 757.

"This year, the Grammys really looks like Virginia. It's a pretty monumental Grammy year for the 757 for sure," Dowe said.

When it comes to Grammy weekend fashion, that question's still very much open for Dowe.

"Absolutely not," he said with a laugh when asked if he knows what he'll wear.

Virginia Beach natives Clipse and Pharrell Williams are set to perform on the Grammy stage, bringing that 757 flavor to the biggest night in music.