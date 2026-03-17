Tree falls on two Virginia Beach townhomes, displacing residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Renee Woodhouse was inside her home watching Netflix at about 2:30 p.m. Monday when she felt something was wrong.

"All of a sudden a big thump I could feel it on the floor," Woodhouse said.

A large tree had fallen onto her home and her neighbor's home when a storm rolled through the Great Neck-London Bridge area of Virginia Beach along Julie Drive. No one was hurt.

Both homes were deemed not safe to live in. Woodhouse's home is the second unit in, putting it farther from the tree than her neighbor's home, but both were affected.

"I've never been displaced before so it's kind of shocking," Woodhouse said.

Not long after the tree fell, Aubrey Williams and his crew were on scene working to remove it.

"This is gonna be about a two day job once we do everything we gotta do to get it from start to finish," said Williams, who owns Aubrey's Tree Service & Landscaping, Inc.

Crews were cutting the tree into pieces to clean it up.

"That tree is huge absolutely ginormous and it's got a lot of ivy on it which adds extra weight and makes it that much more dangerous," Williams said.

Virginia Beach City Councilman Stacy Cummings, who represents the area, came to survey the damage. He said city staffers were staying vigilant during the storm.

"Unfortunately, we had experience with this a few years ago with a tornado that ripped through the Great Neck area, so they're well prepared well staffed," he said.

Less than a mile away, another tree came down on Fair Lady Road.

"Mother nature doesn't discriminate with anything," Williams said.

Woodhouse is staying in a hotel while she waits to learn more about the condition of her home.

"The tree removal people are going to assess and let me know so that's all I can wait and wish for that they'll be able to give me a good assessment once they take the tree down," Woodhouse said.

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