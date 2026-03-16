Virginia Beach election office moves to new location near Mount Trashmore ahead of special elections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As two elections approach, the city’s new voter registration and elections office is now open at a new location near Mount Trashmore and is serving as an early voting site.

The office, located at 500 Studio Drive, opened in February after moving from Building 14 at the Municipal Center.

Christine Lewis, Virginia Beach’s director of elections, said turnout has already been strong as voters participate in two upcoming special elections.

“It’s been a very good turnout. We’ve had about 1,800 for the March vote early, and I’ve had about 4,000 votes in the April election,” Lewis said.

John Hood

Lewis said staff members are still getting settled into the new office, which offers an ample amount of space, including a training room.

“We just moved in on the 20th, so we’re still unpacking. Just pardon our mess in there,” Lewis said.

Despite the transition, the elections office has remained busy preparing for Tuesday’s special election for the 98th District House seat and an April special election that could affect congressional districts.

Residents who live in Virginia Beach’s 98th House District, which encompasses much of the city’s Southside, will choose between Republican Andrew Rice and Democrat Cheryl Smith in Tuesday’s special election.

Lewis said security procedures remain strict when handling ballots.

“When the ballots get counted, they go right into that vault, and they get locked up,” she said.

At the new location, residents can register to vote, file paperwork to run in an election, or, in some cases, cast an early ballot. The facility also includes a designated area for curbside voting.

John Hood

Election workers bring ballots directly to voters who request curbside assistance.

“We’ll check them in, bring them their ballot, and then once they are done voting, we’ll insert the ballot into one of those machines,” Lewis said.

Gary Landess, a Virginia Beach voter, said he recently visited the new office to cast his early ballot for the April election.

“The process was quick,” Landess said.

Landess said he believes the new location is easy for voters to find.

John Hood

“This is new to a lot of people. Google it or follow the instructions. It’s right off Holland Road there at the intersection — easy to find,” he said.

Early voting for Tuesday’s election has already closed, but voters can still cast early ballots for the April special election at the Studio Drive location through the Saturday before Election Day on April 21.