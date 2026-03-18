Pungo farmers face roller coaster growing season amid shifting weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Farmers in the rural Pungo area of Virginia Beach say this growing season has felt like a roller coaster, with up and down weather conditions creating challenges for their crops.

Mike Cullipher, who owns Cullipher Farm off Princess Anne Road, said the constant shifts between winter weather and summer-like conditions have taken a toll.

“We’ve been riding a pretty good roller coaster since March started,” Cullipher said.

John Hood

The changing temperatures have directly impacted crop development, especially strawberries.

“It condensed going from a bud to a bloom. It really sped that process up,” he said.

Cullipher said the timing of strawberry harvests can vary each year, but this season’s unusual weather — combined with rising costs — has made things more difficult.

He pointed to increasing prices for fertilizer and fuel, which he attributes in part to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. As a result, he said farmers cannot afford to lose any portion of their crops.

John Hood

“Every week, the price goes up,” Cullipher said. “When we call to get a quote on fertilizer, most people say it’s only good for today. If you don’t buy it today, it may or may not go up tomorrow.”

To protect their crops, farmers have covered fields with insulating blankets to trap heat during colder nights.

John Hood

Cullipher said he hopes an expected cold snap on Wednesday will be the last of the season.

“Tonight should be our last cold night, hopefully,” he said. “Anything below 36 degrees, we get worried. We’ll keep the covers on for another day, then take them off so bees can get to the blooms and pollinate.”

Cullipher said he expects strawberries to be ready for picking and sale by mid-April.