No, you can't sled at Mount Trashmore. Here's why

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've ever wondered why you can't sled at what is probably Hampton Roads' most sleddable hill, there's a pretty good reason for that.

More than 5,000 people flocked to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach during a 1996 snowstorm, turning the popular park into an impromptu sledding destination that quickly became dangerous.

Families and thrill-seekers used whatever they could find to slide down the hill, including pool toys and trash can lids. The makeshift sledding equipment and crowded conditions led to chaos as people collided with each other, trees and parked cars at the bottom of the hill.

The day resulted in numerous injuries, including one child who ruptured their spleen in the mayhem.

The incident highlights how quickly winter fun can turn dangerous when proper safety measures aren't in place.

