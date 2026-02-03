Teen passenger dies after car strikes tree near Head River Road: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A single-vehicle car crash near Head River Road left one passenger dead and another injured on Tuesday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 12:10 p.m., officers responded to the car crash in the 3200 Block of Head River Road. Virginia Beach police say a 17-year-old girl — who was the front passenger — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, according to Virginia Beach police.

Based on initial gatherings, police say the car was driving westbound on Head River Road before losing control. The car then went off the roadway and struck a tree.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.