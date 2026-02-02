Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
47-year-old man arrested for distribution and possession of child porn: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after detectives found child sexual abuse material on his devices, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police say Timothy Ian Juda was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to reports of possible child exploitation. After a search warrant was executed, detectives found "numerous" files with child sexual abuse material on his devices, according to Virginia Beach police. Juda was taken into custody on Jan. 27.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case should reach out to (757) 385-4101.

