Virginia Beach City Public Schools celebrates 18th annual African American Male Summit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) held its 18th annual African American Male Summit on Saturday at Green Run High School, bringing together middle and high school students to learn essential life skills from community leaders.

The summit, themed “The time is always right to do what is right,” honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and focused on topics including mental health, physical health, resume building, and career readiness.

Ty Harris, Director of Opportunity and Achievement for VBCPS, has been the organizer of the summit for the past four years.

"I think it's important that everyone understands that you're a part of something that's bigger than yourself. So, by bringing students here together for fellowship and to see people who look like them and have similar experiences as them, going on and doing great things, that's a good thing," Harris said.

Green Run High School senior Tameron Campbell was one of the student leaders at the summit. He attended workshops on career preparation and professional development.

"We learned a lot about leveling up your resume, making sure you're marketable and presentable," Campbell said.

Campbell plans to apply these lessons when he transitions to college later this year. He hopes to major in Computer Science and minor in Philosophy. He particularly valued advice about professional appearance and presentation.

"He told us that, 'to make the money, you have to look the money,' so you can't go to an interview or even an event like this wearing sweatpants and hoodies, you have to be dressed the part," Campbell said.

Fellow Green Run senior student leader Trey Sykes highlighted the importance of the mental health sessions offered at the summit.

"I think it was when we did the mental health, because mental health is very important. It's not talked about enough. It's very important and we learned about how to stay solid even in rough situations, and I think its very important for this young generation," Sykes said.

Green Run High School Principal Tennille Bowser emphasized the summit's mission to empower young African American men with confidence and practical tools for success.

"Everybody here is here to celebrate and champion them, but that they find a sense of community, they meet some new friends, make a new goal for themselves, and just really feel like this was a great experience that they have something they could take away from," Bowser said.

The annual summit continues to serve as a cornerstone program within Virginia Beach City Public Schools, providing mentorship and guidance to African American male students across the district.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.