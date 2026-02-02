Man found guilty in deadly 2024 shooting on Fox Creek Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the suspects in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man in Virginia Beach was found guilty, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach.

Aarion Hopkins, 19, was found guilty of first degree felony murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy and two counts of use of a firearm. Hopkins will be sentenced on May 4.

On Sept. 30, 2024, Hopkins and his co-defendant, Javon Pollard, met Keyshawn Woodhouse on Fox Creek Court in Virginia Beach. Doorbell camera footage showed them talking about the price of Percocet pills Hopkins and Pollard were going to buy from Woodhouse.

During the discussion, Pollard "mouthed silent communications" to Hopkins, according to officials. Hopkins stepped aside as Pollard pulled a gun on Woodhouse.

Pollard told Woodhouse to give him the pills and grabbed towards his waistline, officials say. Pollard shot Woodhouse four times at close range as Woodhouse tried to run back to the house.

Pollard fled the scene in a burgundy sedan as Hopkins followed Woodhouse into the home, where he collapsed, according to police.

Neighbors called 911 about the shooting, and first responders found Woodhouse with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. Woodhouse died at the scene.

Pollard got into a hit-and-run with another driver when he was fleeing, and the other driver was injured from the crash.

A tip from Portsmouth police led Virginia Beach police to Pollard's home, where they saw the burgundy sedan he fled in with front end damage.

Pollard and Hopkins exchanged texts on the day of the homicide. Hopkins told Pollard he had several "jugs" lined up for them that day, where they planned to do drug deals then rob the "jugs." They hoped to get a gun from one of their intended victims, according to the texts.

Pollard pleaded guilty to charges of first degree murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, two counts of use of a firearm and hit and run — personal injury.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24.