Police chase through 3 cities leads to crash, manhunt in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shelter-in-place alert was issued for more than two hours in West Norfolk while officers searched for a homicide suspect late Wednesday night into Thursday, according to police.

Around 10:31 p.m., Portsmouth police reported a vehicle crash following their pursuit of a homicide suspect out of Virginia Beach. The residents of West Norfolk, between Cedar Road and Tyre Neck Road, were asked to shelter in place while police searched for the suspect.

The shelter-in-place alert was lifted around 1:04 a.m. Police have not provided information about any arrests made.

