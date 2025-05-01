Suspect remains at large after female is shot to death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect in a shooting that left a female dead in Virginia Beach Wednesday night remains at large following a manhunt that prompted a shelter in place to be issued, police say.

Watch: Ring footage of police pursuit in Portsmouth neighborhood

Ring footage of Portsmouth police homicide suspect search

VBPD says around 10 p.m., officers were sent to the 3600 block of Harbinger Road following a report of a gunshot victim. That’s near the intersection of Rosemont Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

There, police found a female who had been shot. She died at the scene, police say. VBPD officers then tried to pursue the suspect, with Virginia State Police eventually taking over the pursuit.

Around 10:30 p.m., Portsmouth police responded to a car crash in the West Norfolk area that happened during the police chase. As police searched for the suspect following the crash, a shelter in place was in effect for more than two hours in the surrounding area between Cedar Lane and Tyre Neck Road.

Police did not find the suspect during their manhunt. As of Thursday morning, the homicide suspect is still at large.

Police did not share a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.