Hampton Roads listeners mourn loss of two longtime, popular radio personalities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads is mourning the loss of two familiar voices on the radio. This week, we learned of the passing of longtime on-air personalities Jeff Moreau and Mark McKay. The two were staples on airwaves across the area for decades.

McKay worked as a DJ and then program director at 97.3 The Eagle from 1999 to 2019, leaving the station to work for a Nashville-based record label. McKay also worked with us at WTKR News 3 for years, helping to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his annual radiothon and our Dream Home giveaway telecasts. McKay passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 55.

Jeff Moreau, who was 67, was a staple on a number of radio stations here in his hometown area during the 1980s, 1990s and beyond, including WNOR, the former 97 Star, and 101.3 2WD, where he closed his final broadcast there in 2005, with this:

"I sincerely thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for letting me be a small part of your day (...) Good night, good luck, and God bless."

He was an accomplished pilot who built his own award-winning airplane. On Facebook, Moreau's brother said he was a true entertainer. "His wit, charm, and personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met." he added.

As of this posting, funeral and memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.