Adm. Caudle sworn in as 34th chief of naval operations in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Navy Adm. Daryl L. Caudle was sworn in as the 34th chief of naval operations (CNO) during an assumption of office ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.

Over 300 Defense Department senior leaders, guests and families were in attendance as Adm. Caudle officially assumed his duties as CNO.

Adm. Caudle was nominated to serve as the chief of naval operations back in June. At the time, he was the commander of the Norfolk-based U.S. Fleet Forces Command, overseeing more than 138,000 Sailors, over 120 ships and submarines, 1,500 aircraft, seven task forces and five carrier strike groups, the Navy says.

As CNO, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. Navy, Caudle will serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and an advisor to President Donald Trump, the National Security Council, the Homeland Security Council and the defense secretary, the Navy detailed.

He is also "responsible for the command, utilization of resources and operating efficiency of worldwide naval forces and shore activities," the Navy said.

During the ceremony, Caudle shared his vision for his role as CNO, detailing what will take priority.

"The sailor will be front and center in my vision throughout my tenure as CNO — hands down, no exception," Caudle said. "To ensure that they are ready to fight and win decisively — today, tomorrow and well into the future — we will view everything we do we through an operational lens focused on three priorities: the foundry, the fleet and the way we fight."

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan expressed how Caudle is the "right man for the job."

"Admiral Caudle, 'the honey badger,' is the right man for the job," Phelan said. "He has a reputation for challenging the status quo, demanding results and refusing to accept excuses. I look forward to seeing that relentlessness pursuit of excellence and persistence pervade the halls of the Pentagon."

In his military career, Caudle as served as the commander of the Submarine Forces, Submarine Force Atlantic, Allied Submarine Command, and Task Force (CTF) 114, CTF 88, and CTF 46. He's been awarded the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, four Defense Superior Service Medals, four Legion of Merit awards and more.