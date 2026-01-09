Virginia gym contracts: Know your rights before signing up this New Year

NORFOLK, Va. — Getting in shape tops many New Year's resolution lists, and that often means joining a gym. While I'm all for fitness goals, I want to warn you about getting locked into a contract you didn't intend to sign.

Virginia has specific protections for fitness center members through the "Virginia Health Club Act," and understanding your rights can save you money and headaches.

Know your contract and your rights

In Virginia, gym contracts can't exceed 36 months. The contract must clearly display the health club's name, address, fees, start and end dates, and your cancellation rights in bold print.

The Virginia Health Club Act caps initiation fees at $125 unless the gym has a surety bond. Speaking of initiation fees, gyms often waive or lower these costs in exchange for signing a longer contract.

You have a cooling-off period

If you sign up and change your mind, Virginia law gives you an out. You can cancel any health club contract within three business days for a full refund.

You can also cancel if the club closes or relocates and doesn't offer a comparable location within five driving miles of the original site.

New "click-to-cancel" law makes it easier

In the past, there was a stigma that canceling gym memberships was difficult and you had to jump through hoops. You either had to go in person or send a letter via certified mail.

But the "click-to-cancel" law changes that. According to the Federal Trade Commission, the method to cancel must be as straightforward as the sign-up process. For example. if you signed up online, you should be able to cancel online.

My suggestion: Don't wait until you're ready to cancel to understand the policy. When you're signing up, ask about the cancellation process upfront.

