Uncertainty remains about whether or not TRADOC will remain in Hampton Roads

FT. EUSTIS — WTKR News 3 is learning new information, but questions remain about the location of the Army's Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

We reported information Monday based on a congressional hearing that the headquarters for TRADOC was being relocated from Fort Eustis as part of a merger with the Army Futures Command in Texas.

However, on Tuesday, we got what appears to be conflicting statements on whether decisions have been made.

Jason Stadel with TRADOC Public Affairs shared, "While it has been announced that the new command’s four-star headquarters will be located in Austin, Texas, no decisions have been made regarding the relocation of TRADOC functions or personnel. Reports suggesting otherwise are speculative and not based on official decisions."

WTKR News 3 anchor Kurt Williams reached out to the offices of Senators Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Mark Warner (D-Virginia). Their responses are as follows:

"Army leadership told me that despite the merger of TRADOC and Army Futures Command, TRADOC operations will remain at Fort Eustis with no significant change to personnel levels. This will provide continuity for servicemembers, their families, contractors and the Hampton Roads community. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will continue to monitor the situation to make sure these assurances are upheld."



-Senator Tim Kaine

"In addition to performing a vital mission for the United States Army, TRADOC is an asset to Virginia. On the recently proposed merger, we have yet to see from the Army any hard data and specifics related to what this means for continued footprint and personnel numbers at Fort Eustis. Like many service members, their families, and nearby communities, I have significant questions as to what this proposal would look like in execution. I continue to engage with the Army on those questions."



-Senator Mark Warner

TRADOC oversees 32 Army schools. The Command at Fort Eustis trains over 750,000 soldiers a year, according to the Army. Between 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers and civilians work on the Army side of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, WHRO reports.

We will continue to monitor this developing story.