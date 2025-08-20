NAS Oceana-based pilot ejects from F/A-18 during training off Virginia coast

A Navy pilot was rescued and taken to the hospital after they ejected from an F/A-18E Super Hornet off the coast of Virginia Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The incident happened around 9:53 a.m. during a routine training flight, the Navy says. The pilot is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, based at Naval Air Station Oceana.

After the pilot was ejected, multiple search and rescue assets were deployed, the Navy says. The pilot was rescued around 11:21 a.m. and taken to the hospital.

The Navy did not say what prompted the pilot to eject from the jet or what their current condition is. Officials are investigating the "cause of the mishap," the Navy added.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet the pilot ejected from is still in the water as of 2:30 p.m.