Suspect arrested, accused of murdering man in Norfolk's Villa Heights neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been charged and accused of murdering a man in Norfolk's Villa Heights neighborhood over two months ago, Norfolk police say.

Pierre Delaigle, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened the afternoon of Sept. 15 in the 700 block of E. 28th Street, police say.

When officers arrived, they found Montario D. Johnson, Jr., 19, of Norfolk, seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Delaigle is being held at the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

