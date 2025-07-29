USS George Washington Sailor reported missing, search efforts in Timor Sea

TIMOR SEA — Search efforts are underway in the Timor Sea after a Sailor was reported missing — possibly overboard — on Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.

"The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after receiving reports of a possible Sailor overboard," the press release reads.

The sailor was assigned to the USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (CVN 73), which departed from Naval Station Norfolk on Apr. 25, 2024. The strike group, which comprised of around 3,000 Sailors, had set sail for Japan.

The Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force are currently assisting with the search efforts.

The Sailor's name was not released by the U.S. Navy, per their policy.