Hampton VA Medical cCenter confirms employees let go as Trump admin makes cuts

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton VA Medical Center dismissed employees this month as the Trump administration continues to make cuts to the federal government.

Walt Dannenberg, the acting executive director, said the dismissals were "limited" and involved staff who were still considered probationary.

"This decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors," he said in an email to News 3.

The AFGE Local 2328 Union represents employees at the Hampton VA and said 12 employees lost their jobs.

Earlier this week, the VA announced more than 1,400 employees were let go nationwide.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed cuts to the federal government during a visit to northern Virginia earlier this week.

"We need to press forward and drive efficiencies in our federal government. And as a result of driving those efficiencies, I do expect that some Virginians will lose their jobs and that's why it's so important that we provide alternative opportunities for them," Youngkin said. "We have got a pathway to a great career right here in the Commonwealth and we are ready to help you along that path."

Youngkin said Virginia has 250,000 open jobs and is directing affected people to state websites with information on the open jobs.