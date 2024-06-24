Slow down! School zone speed cameras now active for summer classes in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It may be Summer, but that doesn’t mean you can speed through school zones. Some of those school zone speed cameras in Chesapeake are back online.

The automated cameras have been running during the school year outside of several campuses since 2022. The goal is to get drivers to slow down around schools and keep children safe.

With summer school classes starting Monday, police in Chesapeake reached out with a reminder to watch your speed.

Here are the four areas where speed cameras will be active:

Southwestern Elementary

Airline Blvd.

7:05 - 7:50 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

Great Bridge Intermediate

Hanbury Road West

7:05 - 7:50 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

Deep Creek High

George Washington Highway

8:15 - 9 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:15 p.m.

Oscar Smith High

Great Bridge Boulevard

8:15 - 9 a.m. and 12:30 - 1:15 p.m

Watch previous coverage: Former Del. Anderson files federal lawsuit over Virginia speed cameras

Former Del. Anderson files federal lawsuit against Virginia speed cameras

You'll get a ticket in the mail for $100 if you’re caught speeding.

These cameras are now targets in lawsuits. Former Virginia Del. Tim Anderson is taking Chesapeake and Suffolk to court over their use.

The lawsuits claim the cities are breaking the law by bypassing the court system and sending tickets in the mail. It asks that the cameras be temporarily shut down and fines repaid.