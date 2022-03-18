Chesapeake Police to install speed zone cameras at 10 different schools before end of 2022 school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police announced that they would be installing at least 10 speed zone cameras before the 2022 school year ended.

“We’re going to have 10 cameras up in the next couple of months and we’re going to have two portable cameras. They’re going to be installed in 10 schools with flashing school signs. Then from there we’ll evaluate as the year goes on to determine if they need to be moved or if we need to add additional cameras,” said Chesapeake Police officer Marc Lawrence.

The cameras will be set up in designated areas with flashing signs to indicate to drivers that the speed limit is 25 in school zones. The cameras will be photo enforced. They’ll record the license plate, a photo of the license plate, a second picture with the same data, and a corresponding video with all that data as a secondary check. After the data is recorded, it is sent to the Police Department for approval.

In a school example by the Police Department, they were given data that informed them of a potential 2,000 speeders during the flashing school zone times in one school area.

The fine is currently set at $100. The money from fines will be funneled into different programs the Police Department currently has.

“All these things ensure that the services that the Police Department provide to the city and to the citizens is what’s needed and that’s just more money that goes in there so we can provide better services to everybody,” said Officer Lawrence.

A 30-day warning period will go into effect once the cameras are installed. Police will send violators a warning letter during the period, but after that you will receive a fine.

Chesapeake Police expects the camera’s to be installed and functioning before the end of the 2021-2022 school year.