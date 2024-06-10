Former Del. Anderson files federal lawsuit against Virginia speed cameras

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A federal lawsuit filed Monday challenges the legality of Virginia's speed camera law.

The cameras are allowed to be placed around schools to try and address speeding.

Attorney and former state delegate Tim Anderson is a known critic of the cameras.

He filed the lawsuit on behalf of a man named Gerrod Seifert, who was fined for speeding by a camera in Chesapeake in Sept. 2022, the lawsuit says.

The suit names the City of Chesapeake and the Chesapeake Police Department as defendants.

Anderson has also filed lawsuits in state court against the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.

In the latest suit, Anderson argues the cameras violate the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says people have the right to be "confronted with the witnesses against him."

Anderson argues the localities would have to bring the tech operators of the speed cameras to court, which he says is not currently happening.

"The violation of the Sixth Amendment Confrontation Clause rights of the Plaintiff and every other similarly situated citizen constitutes manifest injustice and irrevocable harm to the community as a whole," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to permanently prevent the speed camera tickets from being issued statewide.

The police department referred questions to the city. The city told News 3 that they don't comment on pending litigation.

The suit says more than 70,000 speed camera violations were issued in 2022 and more than $5 million in fines were collected.