Suffolk speed camera tickets on decline since roll out

SUFFOLK, Va. — This week Portsmouth rolled out speed cameras in its school zones and lawmakers considered expanding the commonwealth's camera coverage.

Now News 3's learning more about the impact Suffolk's speed cameras have had on driving, and the cash they've brought in.

The city of Suffolk began using speed cameras in school and work zones last spring and summer.

"Actually I noticed one when I was turning in just now," Hampton Roads resident Zina Brockman pointed out a camera in Suffolk.

The goal according to the city is to encourage safer driving.

Drivers have had mixed responses.

"I think it's the eyes for the cops," said Brockman. "It makes it easier, catch people where the eyes of the cops can't be. It has its good things and bad things because can you really trust it always? That's the thing."

Since the roll out, the city reported it received more than $5 million from speed camera violations. That goes into the city's general fund.

The city, however, suggested data shows that drivers are learning to slow down.

Data provided by a spokesperson for the city showed between June and July in the Pruden Boulevard work zone and the Holland Road work zone more than 38,000 drivers got citations. But the number of citations issued in those areas dropped by more than 25,000 after several months — totaling just over 11,400 between October and November.

Still, in November roughly 6,000 people were mailed work zone citations, nearly 2,000 people were issued school zone citations, and 24 people were issued school bus stop arm citations.

Just over 14% of all citations were issued to Suffolk residents.

And if the driver thinks the camera was wrong?

"At least you can try to fight it," said Brockman.

Between June and November the data showed just 0.63% of drivers requested court hearings to contest the ticket.

"People receive this in the mail and they look at the pros and cons and they say, 'Well I could go down to Suffolk and contest this and spend four, five hours off of work, and all the time and expense of doing that or I could just pay it,'" said Timothy Anderson, attorney at Anderson Law.

Anderson is against the cameras.

"It's a dream for localities and it's a nightmare for consumers," he said.

He said while drivers should always take care to drive safely, it's easy to miss a sign when speeds are dropping.

"Are speed traps legal?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"As long as they are completely posted and the signs are properly in position localities can choose to drop down speed zones in that way," said Anderson.

He said if you're fighting a ticket from a speed camera make sure you send the request to contest the ticket within the 30-day time period and in a way you can track — like by express or certified mail.

Suffolk's next road safety plans include updating school zone flashers and some crosswalks.