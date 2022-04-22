Two school zone cameras catching average of 100 speeding drivers, daily, in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Speed cameras are now operating in a couple of school zones and are already catching speeding drivers, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Right now, there are portable ones up and running in two locations: near E.W. Chittum Elementary and Greenbrier Christian Academy. They were installed on Monday.

Officer Marc Lawrence said as of Friday morning, 825 vehicles were caught speeding more than 10 miles per hour over the 25 mph limit.

In March, the department announced they planned to install ten cameras and have two more portable ones. They will be located in areas across Chesapeake, with two in each precinct.

In addition to the cameras, flashing signs will warn drivers that the speed limit is 25 in school zones. The cameras will be photo enforced and will capture a photo of the license plate.

The fine is set at $100. The money from fines will be funneled into different programs within the Police Department. For the first 30 days, drivers will be given a warning.

“All these things ensure that the services that the Police Department provides to the city and to the citizens is what’s needed, and that’s just more money that goes in there so we can provide better services to everybody,” Lawrence said.

Fixed cameras will be installed in the following school zones:

Great Bridge Middle

Southeastern Elementary

Rena B Wright Primary

Sparrow Intermediate

Deep Creek High, Middle, and Elementary

Deep Creek Central Elementary and Hugo Owens Middle

Western Branch High, Middle, Intermediate, Primary

Southwestern Elementary

Greenbrier Middle

Greenbrier Christian Academy