Virginia State Police refutes mass child abduction claims made in viral TikToks

Virginia State Police is addressing rumors circulating on social media about mass abductions and missing children cases spiking across the state, asserting the claims are unfounded.

Watch News 3 live:

News 3 at 5

Several recent TikTok videos showing compilations of children reported missing in Virginia have garnered millions of views. One video shows screenshots of missing children that appear to be from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website, and has over 1.8 million views and nearly 350,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

TikTok users are voicing concerns in the comments, with many saying they're confused about the lack of alerts issued for the missing children. Some users suggested the disappearances may be a result of mass abductions, among other theories shared in the comments.

Watch related: Understanding missing persons alerts in Virginia

Understanding missing person alerts in Virginia

In response, Virginia State Police says data on children reported missing recently is in line with numbers they usually see this time of year, adding that their guidelines for posting missing children cases is more broad than in other states. Anecdotally, most of the children reported missing are runaways, and most return shortly after being reported missing, state police say.

State police says from Aug. 3 to 9, 88 children were reported missing to the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse (MCC), which tracks all missing children cases reported by Virginia law enforcement agencies. That's comparable to 2025's weekly average of 98 missing children statewide, state police added.

The agency also shared the following information about the cases they post: "Virginia has reported more missing children than other states on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids (NCMEC) website. This is because Virginia State Police forwards EVERY missing child case to NCMEC."

Watch related: Racial disparities in missing persons coverage

Racial disparities in missing persons coverage

State police say they have no evidence that the children recently reported missing are victims of any abduction ring, as some commenters have suggested. Police are firm in stating there's no evidence of an abduction ring at all.

Anchor and investigator Jessica Larché has extensively covered missing persons cases in Hampton Roads. Tonight on News 3, she's breaking down state police's response and providing insight on what their data on missing children cases shows. Watch Jessica's report live on News 3 at 6.

A list of unsolved missing children cases across Virginia is available on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.

Watch related: Police fail to submit images of some missing Virginia children to database