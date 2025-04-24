Groundbreaking journalists share thoughts on "State of the Media" in public forum

HAMPTON, Va. — Dozens of people filled Ogden Hall on the campus of Hampton University on Wednesday evening for the "State of the Media" forum.

Organized by Hampton University's journalism students, the public forum underscored the ongoing commitment to journalism and its integral role in a democratic society. Panelists also discussed the importance of local news organizations' contributions.

"We live here," said WTKR News 3 anchor Jessica Larche, emphasizing the significance of local news. "We care about what happens in our community."

Journalists from The Virginian-Pilot and WHRO Public Media joined the panel, highlighting journalism's vital role in sustaining a healthy democracy. The journalists addressed the challenges and changes they face in an ever-evolving media landscape, from artificial intelligence to pushback over open records requests, as well as budget cuts and layoffs.

Rashida Jones, the forum's lead panelist, shared her insights as a former president of a cable news network and discussed how her early experiences in local television news at WTKR News 3 shaped her career. In an interview with Larche before the forum, she reflected on her journey.

"As I'm sitting here on Hampton's campus, back in the 757, I think about what my dreams were at the beginning of that journey when I was a 17-year-old student here [at Hampton University], walking through WTKR and working my way up the ranks of my career," Jones said. "The one theme that I would emphasize is: don't put limits on yourself. Whatever you think you can do, think 10 steps above that. If you haven't seen someone else do it, you go and do it. You go and break that barrier."

Jones is now a member of the Hampton University Board of Trustees. Next month, she will earn her Master of Business Administration from her alma mater.

Other panelists included Maurice Jones, the Vice President of News at WHRO Public Media; Angilee Shah, the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Charlottesville Tomorrow; Karima Haynes, the Director of the Reporting Fellows Program at the Pulitzer Center; Melinda Coleau of WRC-TV; and Jeffrey Reece, the Director of Content for The Virginian-Pilot. Journalism student Nyla Cross served as the moderator.