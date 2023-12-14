Watch Now
Shooting on Roanoke Ave. in Newport News leaves 1 man dead: Police

Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 07:37:50-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue near 33rd Street just before midnight. police say. That's in the city's Chestnut neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound dead outside a nearby home. There's currently no suspect information or further details on the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3Tips.com.

