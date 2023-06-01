Watch Now
Man critically injured from gunshot wound found on King Street in Portsmouth, taken to hospital

Portsmouth police homicide investigation
News 3
Portsmouth police homicide investigation
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 09:30:48-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult male suffering from a gunshot wound was found in Portsmouth, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department says the injured man was found in the 3500 block of King Street. It is unclear what time he was located, but police released information about the incident just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The injured man was taken to the hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police say.

Details on how the man sustained the gunshot wound were not released.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

