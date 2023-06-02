Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting near Portsmouth daycare center on King Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has made an arrest after investigating the death of a man who was shot outside of a daycare in the city.

Police said officers responded to the 3500 block of King Street around 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, after receiving a report about a gunshot wound incident. That’s near the daycare center Gifted Minds Academy.



Upon arrival, officers said they found an injured man, who later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. The department has since identified him as 34-year-old Rocco Nixon.

Later on Thursday, police said they were searching for a 22-year-old Angel Peterson-Bryant, who they named as a person of interest in connection to Nixon’s death.

On Friday, police said they located Peterson-Bryant and took her into custody. She faces the following charges, according to police: accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice (material false statements).

She is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond, police said.

Stay with News 3 for updates.