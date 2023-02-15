1 injured, hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.
Police say the shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The incident happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. That’s near the Norfolk Health Department.
A man was taken to the hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There are currently no details about any potential suspect(s) for motives.
