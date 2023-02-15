Watch Now
1 injured, hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police

Chip Brierre
Chip Brierre
Norfolk Police
Posted at 6:31 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 06:31:29-05

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department says it's investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Police say the shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The incident happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road. That’s near the Norfolk Health Department.

A man was taken to the hospital and is suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There are currently no details about any potential suspect(s) for motives.

