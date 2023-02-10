Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Portsmouth police release images of suspects in Loxley Road homicide

1_Uue2ZSDGK0-nZofoW2BYRg.jpg
Portsmouth Police Department
Portsmouth police believe the people seen in this picture are suspected of killing a woman on Feb. 5, 2023, on Loxley Road.
1_Uue2ZSDGK0-nZofoW2BYRg.jpg
1_K2SscTkS16YL-W07LT_SQg.jpg
1_FJlPMbcvJyeuFfg2dkiP2w.jpg
1_4RMzTntGYbXc1p4BGuhvig.png
Posted at 8:06 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 20:06:39-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for two people who they believe are suspects connected to a homicide last weekend.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Loxley Road where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she died Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Terri Miller.

Detectives said they now have surveillance video showing two suspects at the crime scene. They were wearing black hoodies and facemasks.

Police said one of the suspects was holding a catalytic converter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV