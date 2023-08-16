Norfolk police now calling man's death a homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are investigating a death that is now being ruled a homicide.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, police were flagged down on the 1600 block of Amelia Street to deal with an unresponsive man in a yard, according to the Norfolk Police Department. The 55-year-old man, Gary Joe Robinson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

After the Chief Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Wednesday, the death was determined to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.