Woman arrested, charged in connection to husband's homicide in Virginia Beach

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 18, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is in custody after officers found her husband dead from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to VBPD.

Police say just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17, they received a report about a possible homicide in the 5000 block of Bardith Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had died from “apparent gunshot wounds.” The department has since identified him as 37-year-old Calvin Wang.

Detectives have arrested his wife, 30-year-old Christina Wang, VBPD says. She’s currently in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail and faces the following charges, according to police: second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

