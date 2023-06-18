Virginia Beach Police investigate homicide off Wesleyan Drive, Newtown Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach reported early Sunday morning that a person was shot and killed.

The department posted to social media just after 1 a.m. that it had happened on Broad Meadows Boulevard, between Wesleyan Drive and Newtown Road.

Police said there would be a number of officers and an active crime scene, and for the public to avoid the area, but investigators did not include any more information in the initial release.

VBPD is investigating a shooting homicide in the 900 block of Broad Meadows Blvd involving one victim. This is an active crime scene with a heavy police presence - please avoid the area. No further info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/DJ3c78oaoj — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) June 18, 2023

The area has multiple apartment complexes and is near Bayside Middle School.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.