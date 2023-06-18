Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police investigate homicide off Wesleyan Drive, Newtown Road

Posted at 5:04 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 05:04:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach reported early Sunday morning that a person was shot and killed.

The department posted to social media just after 1 a.m. that it had happened on Broad Meadows Boulevard, between Wesleyan Drive and Newtown Road.

Police said there would be a number of officers and an active crime scene, and for the public to avoid the area, but investigators did not include any more information in the initial release.

The area has multiple apartment complexes and is near Bayside Middle School.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

