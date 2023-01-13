Watch Now
Welfare check leads to police finding man, woman dead inside Newport News home: Police

Newport News Police
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 13, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Friday morning.

On January 13, around 9:45 a.m., Newport News police say they responded to the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to checking the welfare of an individual.

After further investigation, police say a man and woman were found inside a home with gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident appears to be domestic-related, and police say they are not looking for suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app. Crime Line tipsters are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

