Welfare check leads to police finding man, woman dead inside Newport News home: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Friday morning.

On January 13, around 9:45 a.m., Newport News police say they responded to the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to checking the welfare of an individual.

After further investigation, police say a man and woman were found inside a home with gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident appears to be domestic-related, and police say they are not looking for suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

