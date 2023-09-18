Newport News police investigate 2nd shooting death in one day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating the second shooting death of the day.
Around 12:23 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a "suspicious death" on the 1000 block of 22 Street, according to NNPD. They found a man with a gunshot wound, and at 12:27 p.m., he was pronounced dead.
The police said they have no suspect.
Earlier in the day, Newport News police found 39-year-old Ashford Aaron Carter suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in front of a building in the 700 block of Waterfront Circle, near King-Lincoln Park Fishing Pier, just after 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and died.
Quashawn Lamonte Cooper, 30, was arrested as a suspect in Carter's death.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the non-emergency number (757) 247–2500. Submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online at p3tips.com.