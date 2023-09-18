Newport News man dies after early morning shooting, suspect arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say a Newport News man is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting that happened early this morning.

Newport News police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in front of a building in the 700 block of Waterfront Circle, near King-Lincoln Park Fishing Pier, just after 1 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with a life threatening injury, where he died.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Ashford Aaron Carter.

30-year-old Quashawn Lamonte Cooper was arrested with the help of citizens and technology, police say.

His charges are pending.

News 3 will update you as we learn more.

