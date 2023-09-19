Virginia Beach massage therapist talks to News 3, found guilty of sexually assaulting clients

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with 29-year-old Malik Williams at Virginia Beach City Jail after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Monday, he was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting multiple clients, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

News VB massage therapist sentenced for sexual assault: Commonwealth Attorney Web Staff

When asked if Williams felt any remorse he said, "Remorse, I would say no only because it's being portrayed that I did sexually assault people, and that's not the case."

To watch the full interview click the video player above.

