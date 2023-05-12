Man killed, another injured in Norfolk 7-Eleven shooting, 2nd in area this month

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was injured and another killed in a shooting that took place at a 7-Eleven on Thursday.

Around 11:40 p.m., on May 11, Norfolk police say they responded to the report of a shooting inside of the 7-Eleven store located at 1088 W. 26th Street.

Officers say they found an employee, a 22-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

First responders also located a second man outside of the store who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, who police later identified as Walter E. Painter, 25, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Just last week, a deadly shooting took place at a7-Eleven in Suffolk.Police say 20-year-old Ketron Smith was the clerk inside the Suffolk store when two unknown suspects walked in and began shooting immediately.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.