7-11 employee in Suffolk shot & killed overnight, police looking for 2 suspects

On Friday, May 5, a 7-11 employee in Suffolk was shot and killed while on the job overnight, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Police say 20-year-old Ketron Smith was the clerk inside the store when two unknown suspects walked in and began shooting immediately.

Police responded to the scene, located in the 800 block of Carolina Road, just after 12:30 a.m. They say Smith was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

Officers say no money or merchandise was taken from the store.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

