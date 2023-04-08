27-year-old shot, killed in Suffolk on Beech Street: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Friday night.

On April 7, around 7:32 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received a call a person being shot inside a residence in the 300 block of Beech Street.

When officers arrived, 27-year-old David Joshua Gomes, from Suffolk, was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link.