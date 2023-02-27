Man dies from his injuries following shooting on 28th Street: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say 52-year-old Thomas Crawley has died from his injuries after being shot on Feb. 14 in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

Newport News police say 37-year-old Marlyn Nieves-Collazo of Newport News was arrested in regards to the incident.

She has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing.

Police say since Crawley has died from his injuries, the charges against Nieves-Collazo will be upgraded.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 around 11:50 p.m., Newport News police receiving reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

Police say when officers arrived, they found an adult male, now identified as Crawley, outside of an apartment suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.