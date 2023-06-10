Watch Now
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death at Portsmouth motel

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jun 09, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead at a Portsmouth motel earlier this week.

Early Wednesday morning, the Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to the Economy Lodge in the 1000 block of Broad Street. Officers arrived to find David Williams, 52, of Portsmouth, who had been shot to death.

After an investigation, police said detectives arrested Will R. Patterson, Sr., 44, and charged him with second-degree murder in addition to other weapons-related charges. He was arrested Thursday.

Police said Patterson was being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

