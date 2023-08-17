28-year-old man killed in shooting on Heritage Way in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 28-year-old man died following a shooting in Newport News late Wednesday night.

Newport News police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Hensen, of Newport News.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newport News police said officers were called to the first block of Heritage Way for a report of gunshots. When they got to the scene, they found Hensen in a parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel took Hensen to the hospital where died from his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and anyone who has details about what may have happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

