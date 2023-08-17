Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

28-year-old man killed in shooting on Heritage Way in Newport News

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 15:26:06-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 28-year-old man died following a shooting in Newport News late Wednesday night.

Newport News police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Hensen, of Newport News.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Newport News police said officers were called to the first block of Heritage Way for a report of gunshots. When they got to the scene, they found Hensen in a parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel took Hensen to the hospital where died from his injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and anyone who has details about what may have happened should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV