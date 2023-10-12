Watch Now
Man dies after Chesapeake shooting, suspect charged: Police

Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:30:50-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man shot in Chesapeake on Wednesday evening has died, and a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Canal Drive on reports of gunshots heard, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Mika Satterfield suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Kelvin Harris, 23, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and one count of failing to report an accident.

He is being held without bond.

